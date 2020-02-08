Luka Doncic makes history again and joins the All-Stars 

The NBA released the final results of the voting for the starting five of the 2020 All-Stars. When choosing the ten starters (five from each conference), three parameters are important. The popular vote counts for 50%, the vote of US sports specialized journalists at 25% and the players’ vote at 25%. Ten players have emerged from this mix, and Luka Doncic is one of them.

Doncic will thus become the youngest European player to be a starter in an All-Star and the first player of 20 or under to do so in the last fifteen years. The King himself, LeBron James, had been the last in 2005.

The most voted players by the fans have been, as last year, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Both will serve as captains and will later select, in a televised ceremony, the players of their respective teams for the All-Star game. These don’t necessarily need to belong to the same conference. The substitute players for both conferences will be selected through a vote by the coaches before James and Antetokounmpo proceed to their selections.

Here is the complete of selected starter players for each conference.

Western Conference:

LeBron James (Lakers)

Luka Doncic (Mavericks)

James Harden (Rockets)

Kawhi Leonard (Clippers)

Anthony Davis (Lakers).

Eastern Conference:

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks)

Trae Young (Hawks)

Kemba Walker (Celtics)

Pascal Siakam (Raptors)

Joel Embiid (Sixers).

The 2020 NBA All-Star event will take place at the United Center, home of the Chicago Bulls between February 14th and 16th. The All-Star game itself, as always, will be played on Sunday to close the event.