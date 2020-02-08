Mark Cuban blasts NBA refs over blown goaltending calls

The officiating in the NBA has actually been pretty good across the board this season, but what happened during Friday night’s Jazz-Blazers game was so abysmal — costing one team the game — that it’s been a huge topic of discussion.
It happened with just over 10 seconds remaining, as Damian Lillard went up for a layup, looking to tie the game at 116. Rudy Gobert attempted to block it, and got a piece of the ball, but it was clear that it had already touched the backboard.
The “block” was a clear example of goaltending, as the ball was on its way down, but there was no call, somehow. As such, the Jazz went on to win, 117-114, because the play was not reviewable.
Damian Lillard and other Blazers, were, understandably, furious about it. Here’s what Lillard had to say.
Even Mavericks owner Mark Cuban had a lot to say about it. He teed off on the officials over the blown call.
He’s certainly not wrong. That simply can’t happen at the professional level.
