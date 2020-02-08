NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Damian Lillard

Hoops Manifesto

Feb 7, 2020; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) gets in between Utah Jazz center Tony Bradley (13) and forward Royce O’Neale (23) and shoots the ball during the first quarter at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Damian Lillard – Portland (vs Utah)

42 points, 16-30 FG, 2-3 FT, 8 3PTs, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks

Lillard and Hassan Whiteside makes it two Blazers in a row to earn this honor.

 

