The Livest Dog at UFC 247: Lauren Murphy

Name: Lauren Murphy

Opponent: Andrea Lee

Odds: +285 (bet $100 to win $285)

In her last fight, Lauren Murphy looked like a completely different woman – she was calm, her striking looked sharper and she had KO power from the beginning to the end. A lot of this change can be attributed to her change of camp, which she says has revitalized her and put her back on track.

Nearly the opposite can be said of Lee, who last fight was unable to keep up with the output of Jojo Calderwood (previously a strength of hers), and was fairly easily taken down on more than one occasion.

With one fighter trending up and the other down, it’s rare to see odds that are this wide of a margin. Strike early to lock in a price as they likely won’t stay that way and this is already a tremendous value.



2020 Record: 1-1

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $15

Return on Investment: 8%

2018-19 Record: 31-47 (+1.5%)

