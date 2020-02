Weekend Viewing Picks for 02/08 -- 09/2020

All Times Eastern

Saturday, February 8

Australian Rules Football

Women’s

Round 1

Collingwood Magpies vs. West Coast Eagles — Fox Soccer Plus, 9 p.m.

St. Kilda Saints vs. Western Bulldogs — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.

Baseball

Australian Baseball League

Championship Series

Game 2, Active Displays Stadium, West Beach, South Australia, Australia

Melbourne Aces at Adelaide Giants — MLB Network/Eleven Sports, 3:30 a.m. (Melbourne leads series 1-0)

Boxing

Showtime Championship Boxing

WBC World Featherweight Title, PPL Center, Allentown, PA

Gary Russell, Jr. vs. Tugstsogt Nyambayar — Showtime, 9 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 21

FC Schalke 04 vs. SC Paderborn 07 — TUDN, 9:25 p.m./FS2, 9:30 p.m.

VfL Wolfsburg vs. Fortuna Düsseldorf — FS1, 9:30 a.m.

SC Freiburg vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim — Fox Soccer Plus, 9:30 a.m.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Borussia Dortmund — TUDN, 12:25 p.m./FS2, 12:30 p.m.

Previa a la Liga Alemańa — TUDN, 8:30 a.m.

Bundesliga Match Day — FS1/FS2/Fox Soccer Plus, 9 a.m.

Fútbol Central — TUDN, 9 a.m.

Bundesliga: Best of January — FS2, 11:30 a.m.

Bundesliga Report: Tight at the Top-Bundesliga Title Race — FS2, noon

Bundesliga Highlights Show I — Fox Soccer Plus, 8 p.m.

College Basketball Viewing Picks

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Michigan State at Rutgers — Big Ten Network, 1:30 p.m.

Utah at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa at Oklahoma — Fox Sports Net/Fox College Sports Pacific, 8 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

UMass-Lowell at Merrimack — NESN, 7 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Loyola (MD) at Virginia — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

College Rugby

Men’s

UCLA at Cal — Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Bay Area, 3:30 p.m.

Cal Poly at Santa Clara — Eleven Sports, 8 p.m.

College Softball

Texas Classic, Red & Charline McCombs Field, University of Texas, Austin, TX

Colorado State vs, Lamar — Longhorn Network, 10 a.m.

Maryland vs. Lamar — Longhorn Network, 12:30 p.m.

Colorado State at Texas — Longhorn Network, 3 p.m.

Wichita State at Texas — Longhorn Network, 5:30 p.m.

Maryland vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

Kajikawa Classic, Alberta B. Farrington Stadium, Arizona State University, Tempe, AZ

Arizona vs. Portland State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 11 a.m.

Western Michigan vs. Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 1:30 p.m.

Portland State vs. Utah — Pac-12 Arizona, 4 p.m.

Western Michigan at Arizona State — Pac-12 Arizona, 6:30 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Pepperdine at BYU — BYUtv, 7 p.m.

UCLA at Stanford — Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Bay Area, 10 p.m.

College Wrestling

Columbia at Princeton — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Iowa at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Winternationals, Auto Club Raceway at Ponoma, Ponoma, CA

Saturday Nitro — FS1, 7 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 26

Everton vs. Crystal Palace — NBCSN, 7:25 a.m.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Watford — NBC, 12:30 p.m.

Premier League Preview — NBCSN, 6:30 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — NBCSN, 9:30 a.m.

Goal Zone — NBC, 2:30 p.m.

Figure Skating

ISU Four Continents Championships, Wakiki Modong Ice Rink, Seoul, Republic of Korea

Ladies’ Free Skate — NBCSN, 7 p.m. (same night coverage)

Golf

PGA Tour

Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course, Monterey Peninsula Country Club, Pebble Beach, CA

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

3rd Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:45 p.m.

LPGA/European Tour

ISPS Handa Vic Open, 13th Beach Golf Links (Beach & Creek Courses), Geelong, Victoria, Australia

Final Round — Golf Channel, 8:30 p.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

Hockey

U.S.-Canada Rivalry Series, Honda Center, Anaheim, CA

Canada at United States — TSN3/TSN5/NHL Network, 10 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 3 p.m.

La Liga

Matchday 23

Getafe CF vs. Valencia — beIN Sports, 9:50 a.m.

Atlético Madrid vs. Grenada — beIN Sports, 2:50 p.m.

La Liga Show — beIN Sports, 9 a.m.

La Liga World — beIN Sports, 9:30 a.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 247: Jones vs. Reyes, Toyota Center, Houston, TX

Prelims — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Main Card — Pay per view, 10 p.m.

Unlocking Victory: UFC 247 — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

UFC Live — ESPNews, 4:30 p.m.

UFC 247 Countdown: Jones vs. Reyes — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Daytona 500, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL

Busch Clash Final Practice — FS1, 11:30 a.m.

Daytona 500 Qualifying Practice — FS1, 1:30 p.m.

Daytona 500 Final Practice — FS1, 3 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub Weekend Edition — FS1, 12:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub Weekend Edition — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub Weekend Edition — FS1, 4 p.m.

NBA

Milwaukee at Orlando — TSN1/FOX Sports Wisconsin/Fox Sports Florida, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Charlotte — Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

New York at Detroit — MSG Network/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Toronto — YES/TSN1/TSN4, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Indiana — Fox Sports New Orleans/Fox Sports Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Minnesota — Fox Sports Prime Ticket/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State — ABC/NBA TV Canada, 8:30 p.m.

Denver at Phoenix — Altitude/Fox Sports Arizona, 9 pm.

San Antonio at Sacramento — TSN1/Fox Sports Southwest/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

NBA Action — NBA TV, 2:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

The Jump — ABC, 8 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA G League

Maine Red Claws at Wisconsin Herd — Twitch, 8 p.m.

NHL

Hockey Day in Canada

Ottawa in Winnipeg — NHL Network/CBC/Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/TVA Sports, 2 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal — NHL Network/CBC/Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/Sportsnet One/TVA Sports, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Edmonton — City TV/Sportsnet West/Sportsnet 360/Fox Sports Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver — CBC/City TV/Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/Sportsnet 360, 10 p.m.

Hockey Day in Canada: Celebrating the Game — NHL Network/CBC/Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

Hockey Day in Canada: Celebrating the Game — NHL Network/CBC/Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — NHL Network/CBC/City TV/Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/Sportsnet 360, 6:30 p.m.

After Hours — CBC/Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/Sportsnet 360, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Arizona at Boston — Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports Arizona Plus/NESN, 3 p.m.

Colorado at Columbus — Altitude 2/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at New Jersey — Fox Sports West/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

New York Islanders at Tampa Bay — ESPN+/MSG Plus 2/Fox Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington — ESPN+/NBC Sports Philadelphia./NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Florida — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis — Fox Sports Southwest Plus/Fox Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Vegas — Fox Sports Carolinas/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 10 p.m.

Top Shelf — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Skiing

FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, Chamonix, France

Men’s Slalom — Olympic Channel, 7 a.m.

FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany

Women’s Downhill — Olympic Channel, 10 a.m.

Soccer

Turkish SuperLig

Fenerbahçe vs. Alanyaspor — beIN Sports, noon

The Soccer Xtra — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Sport Today — BBC World News, 7:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9;15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year: Nominees — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

SportsCenter: Top Ten — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 8 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPNews, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, midnight

Tennis

Center Court: ATP Tour (Semifinals: Open Sud de France/Córdoba Open/Tata Open)/FedCup World Cup Playoffs-Switzerland vs. Canada and Spain vs. Japan/USTA Pro Circuit (Dallas/Midland) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m.

USTA Men’s Pro Circuit Semifinals/USTA Women’s Pro Circuit Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Center Court: ATP Tour Córdoba Open/USTA Pro Circuit (Dallas/Midland/FedCup World Group Playoffs-United States vs. Latvia) — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.

Track & Field

Millrose Games — NBC, 4 p.m.

XFL

Week 1

Seattle Dragons at DC Defenders — ABC, 2 p.m.

Los Angeles Wildcats at Houston Roughnecks — Fox, 5 p.m.

Sunday, February 9

Australian Rules Football

Women’s

Round 1

Fremantle Dockers vs. Geelong Cats — Fox Soccer Plus, 1 a.m.

Baseball

Australian Baseball League

Championship Series

Game 3, Active Displays Stadium, West Beach, South Australia, Australia

Melbourne Aces at Adelaide Giants — MLB Network/Eleven Sports, 2:30 a.m. (if necessary)

Bundesliga

Matchday 21

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. 1. FC Köln — FS1, 9:30 a.m.

FC Bayern München vs. Red Bull Leipzig — FS2, noon

Bundesliga Match Day — FS1, 9 a.m.

Bundesliga Match Day — FS2, 11:30 a.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show II — Fox Soccer Plus, 8 p.m.

College Basketball Viewing Picks

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Ohio State at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Arizona at UCLA — Pac-12 Los Angeles 5 p.m.

College Softball

Texas Classic, Red & Charline McCombs Field, University of Texas, Austin, TX

Wichita State vs. Colorado State — Longhorn Network, 11 a.m.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Texas — Longhorn Network, 1:30 p.m.

Kajikawa Classic, Alberta B. Farrington Stadium, Arizona State University, Tempe, AZ

Kansas vs. Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Mountain, 11 a.m.

Seattle vs. Utah — Pac-12 Arizona, 1:30 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona State — Pac-12 Arizona, 4 p.m.

Tennessee vs. Arizona — Pac-12 Arizona, 6:30 p.m.

College Wrestling

Penn State at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying

Final, Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, CA

United States vs. Canada — FS2, 6 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Winternationals, Auto Club Raceway at Ponoma, Ponoma, CA

Finals — FS1, 5 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 26

Sheffield United vs. Bournemouth — NBCSN, 8:55 a.m.

Manchester City vs. West Ham United — NBCSN/Telemundo, 11:25 a.m.

Match of the Day I — NBCSN, 2 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 10:30 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 1:30 p.m.

Match of the Day II — NBCSN, 2 a.m. (Monday)

eSports

EA Sports Madden 20 Challenge — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Figure Skating

ISU Four Continents Championships, Wakiki Modong Ice Rink, Seoul, Republic of Korea

Men’s Free Skate — NBCSN, 11 p.m. (same night coverage)

Golf

PGA Tour

Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course, Monterey Peninsula Country Club, Pebble Beach, CA

Final Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Final Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:45 p.m.

Hockey

AHL

Hershey Bears at Lehigh Valley Phantoms — NHL Network, 3 p.m.

La Liga

Matchday 23

Real Sociedad vs. Athletic Bilbao — beIN Sports, 7:50 a.m.

Osasuna vs. Real Madrid — beIN Sports, 9:55 a.m.

Celta Vigo vs. Sevilla — beIN Sports, 12:20 p.m.

Real Betis vs. Barcelona — beIN Sports, 2:50 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports, noon

The Express Preview — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Daytona 500, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL

Daytona 500 Qualifying — Fox, noon

Busch Clash at Daytona — FS1, 3 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Daytona — FS1, 2 p.m.

NBA

Boston at Oklahoma City — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada/NBC Sports Boston/Fox Sports Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia — NBA TV Canada/NBC Sports Chicago/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Washington — Fox Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Washington, 6 p.m.

New York at Atlanta — MSG Network/Fox Sports Southeast, 6 p.m.

Utah at Houston — NBA TV/TSN4/TSN5/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Cleveland — Fox Sports Prime Ticket/Fox Sports Ohio, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Portland — NBA TV Canada/Fox Sports Sun/NBC Sports Northwest, 9 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA G League

Santa Cruz Warriors at Austin Spurs — Twitch, 5 p.m.

NHL

NHL Game of the Week, Little Caesar’s Arena, Detroit, MI

Boston Bruins at Detroit Red Wings — NBC/TVA Sports, 12:30 p.m.

Rogers Hometown Hockey, Bell MTS Place, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

Chicago Blackhawks at Winnipeg Jets — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/ESPN+/NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Rogers Hometown Hockey live from Ottawa, Ontario, Canada — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Buffalo — TVA Sports/Fox Sports Prime Ticket/MSG Western New York, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at New York Rangers — ESPN+/Fox Sports West/MSG Plus, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota — NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10:15 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

Skiing

FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany

Women’s Super G — Olympic Channel, 5 a.m.

FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, Chamonix, France

Men’s Parallel Giant Slalom — Olympic Channel, 7 a.m.

Soccer

The Soccer Xtra — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Undefeated Presents: The Year of the Black QB — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

E:60: Drew Bledsoe: Better With Age — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Tennis

Center Court: ATP (Finals: Open Sud de France/Tata Open) — Tennis Channel, 6:30 a.m.

USTA Women’s Pro Circuit Finals — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

USTA Men’s Pro Circuit Finals — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

ATP Tour

Córdoba Open, Estadio Mario A. Kempes, Córdoba, Argentina

Finals — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.

XFL

Week 1

Tampa Bay Vipers at New York Guardians — Fox, 2 p.m.

St. Louis Battlehawks at Dallas Renegades — ESPN, 5 p.m.