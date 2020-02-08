Athletes put their bodies through serious stress, with negative and positive effects. Constant training, practices, games, and getting injured are just the tip of the iceberg.

Most people know the wonderful impact CBD has on anxiety but there is a lot more to the story. Let’s explore all the reasons why NFL athletes are starting to use CBD oil.

A Better Pain Reliever

When it comes to pain, the average footballer knows the worst of the worst. Pulling muscles during a game or training are one of the most common. Injuries on the field and off are the second most common.

Fortunately, using CBD oil for pain relief is a safer and easy way to take care of the body. The cannabinoids work to combat inflammation in the muscles, less inflammation makes recovery quicker than before. Inflammation can also slow the process of building muscle whereas CBD promotes muscle growth.

Studies also show that CBD oil will work with neurotransmitters to ease neuropathic pain. Why is this so important? Too many athletes overuse NSAIDs and regularly use opiates for pain relief. Overusing NSAIDs can destroy the kidneys and lead to stroke. This can shorten an athlete’s career which is devastating for anyone devoted to football.. With the opiate crisis in this country, anything that can work as efficiently without dependency should be used. NFL athletes who struggle with opiate use also take CBD to combat withdrawals during their detox.

Ease The Stomach

NFL athletes have a lot of gastrointestinal issues. Between quick unhealthy food while on the road and intense scheduling, it’s no wonder their stomachs hurt. CBD oil has been proven to be especially effective at combating stress and promoting a healthy gut. Lesions and hernias in the stomach are prevalent with those who are living in high-stress situations. CBD works well with the mucus lining in the stomach to avoid the development of lesions.

Promotes Healthy Sleep

Every NFL athlete needs to have a good sleep routine. Healthy sleep allows the body to repair itself from the day’s event. It will grow muscle while we rest and we feel refreshed in the morning. Solid sleep means keeping up with a hectic schedule without harming our ability to think and make decisions.

Even the athlete who is worried about the game the next day or next week, will need plenty of rest. Unfortunately, many footballers don’t get enough sleep. This makes training, practicing, and playing extra hard. Without sleep, one cannot think or make decisions clearly. It can also cause one to be so sluggish that walking and running is a chore.

Anyone who has played football knows you have to be able to think and move fast on your feet. Studies have been conducted that reveal CBD oils major benefits to aiding in healthy sleep.It simply relaxes the athlete and lowers cortisol in the bloodstream. Cortisol is a stress hormone that can make us feel too wired to be able to sleep well.

Better Recovery From Injuries

While we have already discussed the effects of CBD for pain for minor muscle injuries, other injuries can be eased with CBD oil. Broken bones are a common occurrence for the football professional. It can happen during a game, during a practice, or just having an accident during downtime. Scientists can agree that CBD has the capability of promoting bone repair safely after the occurrence happens.

Depending on the severity of the break and its location, it could very well heal faster when used in conjunction with traditional methods. What’s most interesting is that the NFL athlete doesn’t have to wait for an injury to use CBD for bone health. Keeping bones strong is a must for any athlete as it can reduce injury and keep a career going for a long time.

Improved Stamina

Strength and speed aren’t the only thing an athlete needs, they need stamina. Football games can be intense and last quite a while. While there are other players who can step in when need be, a player wants to be on the field for as long as they can. This is where the endocannabinoid system becomes important.

To achieve stamina, many people look for the runner’s “high”. They may boost it with caffeine-laden energy bars to try and keep the stamina going. However, the best way to reach that runner’s “high” is by restoring order in the endocannabinoid system. CBD oil instantly binds with the system and maintains a healthy balance (also known as homeostasis).

The professional who regularly uses the best CBD oil will bring that balance to their system and can possibly maintain stamina in every game they play.

Lower The Stress

Stress levels are high for NFL athletes. They travel a lot, keep intense schedules, and are constantly scrutinized. Performance anxiety is one of the top reasons for stress in football. Take the Superbowl for instance, do you think any of them are not worried about losing or making a stupid move? They are on national television and one false move will have people talking for a long time. Careers are televised all season long with news stations discussing a player’s strengths and abilities.

Sometimes those discussions aren’t nice at all. CBD oil is a miracle when it comes to helping with anxiety. Taking it before a game can help ease those butterflies so that the athlete can focus on the game and not their fears.

Let’s be honest, being scrutinized regularly takes a lot out of anyone. CBD oil can help them maintain healthy levels of cortisol in their body and help them roll with the punches. If they have family concerns or even career concerns, CBD can help them not react and to stay calm.

The great thing about NFL athletes using CBD is that the rest of us can learn from them. Those of us who are stressed out, can try a product to help ease our fears. We can score big goals by using it for fitness. These days, CBD is readily available to anyone who is ready to give it a go.