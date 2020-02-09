Donald Trump (Still) Wants Pete Rose in the Hall of Fame

For more than thirty years, Pete Rose has been on the outside of baseball looking in and, because reasons, he reached out to Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred on Wednesday asking to be removed from the game’s ineligible list.
“There cannot be one set of rules for Mr. Rose and another for everyone else,” Rose’s 20-page petition for reinstatement states, referencing the recent Houston Astros debacle. “No objective standard or categorization of the rules violations committed by Mr. Rose can distinguish his violations from those that have incurred substantially less severe penalties from Major League Baseball.”
And while a lot of the baseball world is clearly shrugging off Rose’s latest attempt to be un-banned…it’s clear one man is (still) going to bat for the man.
President Donald J. Trump.
Saturday, Trump took time out from his normal weekend tweetstorm to sing the praises of baseball’s all-time hit king.
For years, Trump has been championing Rose’s reinstatement and, more importantly, his induction into the Hall of Fame. Back in January 2017, the then president-elect even met with Manfred at Trump Tower.
Now, if Trump’s latest tweet about Rose looks familiar…there’s this from December 2015.
July 2015.
April 2015.
Two months before that.
June 2014.
January 2014
Those four separate times from December 2013.
And all the rest of the times.
Whether you are a Trump supporter or not, one has to appreciate his tenacity and willingness to stick to his beliefs, right? That said, it is disappointing we never did get to see Rose on “The Celebrity Apprentice”.
And, yes, we all would’ve watched.
