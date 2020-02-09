Jon Jones Career Earnings

* denotes an estimated purse

(UFC pay only, not including PPV or locker room bonuses, Reebok sponsorship started with UFC 189)

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC 87 – Aug 9/08 – W (Gusmao) – $12,000 ($6,000 to show, $6,000 win bonus)*

UFC 94 – Jan 31/09 – W (Bonnar) – $14,000 ($7,000 to show, $7,000 win bonus)

UFC 100 – Jul 11/09 – W (O’Brien) – $18,000 ($9,000 to show, $9,000 win bonus)

TUF 10 Finale – Dec 5/09 – L (Hamill) – $20,000

UFC Live: Vera vs Jones – Mar 21/10 – W (Vera) – $90,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $50,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)

UFC Live: Jones vs Matyushenko – Aug 1/10 – W (Matyushenko) – $46,000 ($23,000 to show, $23,000 win bonus)

UFC 126 – Feb 5/11 – W (Bader) – $215,000 ($70,000 to show, $70,000 win bonus, $75,000 Submission of the Night bonus)

UFC 128 – Mar 19/11 – W (Rua) – $140,000 ($70,000 to show, $70,000 win bonus)*

UFC 135 – Sep 24/11 – W (Q. Jackson) – $275,000 ($200,000 to show, $75,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

UFC 140 – Dec 10/11 – W (Machida) – $475,000 ($400,000 to show, $75,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

UFC 145 – Apr 21/12 – W (Evans) – $400,000

UFC 152 – Sep 22/12 – W (Belfort) – $465,000 ($400,000 to show, $65,000 Submission of the Night bonus)*

UFC 159 – Apr 27/13 – W (Sonnen) – $400,000*

UFC 165 – Sept 21/13 – W (Gustafsson) – $450,000 ($400,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC 172 – Apr 26/13 – W (Teixeira) – $400,000*

UFC 182 – Jan 3/15 – W (Cormier) – $550,000 ($500,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC 197 – Apr 23/16 – W (Saint Preux) – $530,000 ($500,000 to show, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 214 – Jul 29/17 – NC (Cormier) – $580,000 ($500,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 232 – Dec 29/18 – W (Gustafsson) – $530,000 ($500,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 235 – Mar 2/19 – W (Smith) – $540,000 ($500,000 to show, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 239 – Jul 6/19 – W (Santos) – $540,000 ($500,000 to show, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 247 – Feb 8/20 – W (Reyes) – $540,000 ($500,000 to show, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career UFC Earnings: $7,230,000