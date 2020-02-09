Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Deandre Ayton

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Deandre Ayton

Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Deandre Ayton

By February 9, 2020

By: |

Feb 8, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) dunks the ball over Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the first half at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Nikola Jokic – Phoenix (vs Denver)

28 points, 13-21 FG, 2-2 FT, 19 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals, 1 block

Ayton is putting up nice numbers for Los Suns in his sophomore season.

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

 

Hoops Manifesto, NBA

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Hoops Manifesto
Home