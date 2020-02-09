MMA

The Statistical Star of UFC 247: Valentina Shevchenko

Feb 8, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Valentina Shevchenko (red gloves) after her win against Katlyn Chookagian (not pictured) during UFC 247 at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there.  So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

 

Valentina Shevchenko (vs Katlyn Chookagian)

Key Stats: 

outstruck opponent 57 to 27 (40-17 significant strikes)
61% significant strike accuracy
3 for 3 takedowns
2 guard passes
1 TKO

The champ remains dominant.

 

 

