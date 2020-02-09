UFC 247 Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

He had to work for it, but Jon Jones is still the GOAT and the top earner at UFC 247.

Before we go any further, we should note that the Texas state athletic commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 24 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: 14,533

Gate: $3,549,418

(click on fighter’s name for full career earnings)

Jon Jones: $540,000 ($500,000 to show, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)

Dominick Reyes: $380,000 ($350,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

Derrick Lewis: $305,000 ($145,000 to show, $145,000 win bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Valentina Shevchenko: $270,000 ($115,000 to show, $115,000 win bonus, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)

Katlyn Chookagian: $130,000 ($100,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ilir Latifi: $100,000 ($90,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

James Krause: $92,000 ($32,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Trevin Giles: $86,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Mario Bautista: $77,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Kalinn ‘Khaos’ Williams: $73,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Mirsad Bektic: $43,000 ($38,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Dan Ige: $37,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Lauren Murphy: $33,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alex Morono: $30,000 ($25,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Justin Tafa: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Journey Newson: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Youseff Zalal: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Andrea Lee: $22,000 ($18,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jonathan Martinez: $20,000 ($16,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Andre Ewell: $18,000 ($14,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Juan Adams: $16,000 ($12,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Miles Johns: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Domingo Pilarte: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Austin Lingo: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)