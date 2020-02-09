Valentina Shevchenko Career Earnings

(UFC only – doesn’t including undisclosed bonuses of PPV earnings)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC on Fox: dos Anjos vs Cerrone 2 – Dec 19/15 – W (Kaufman) – $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 196 – Mar 5/16 – L (Nunes) – $16,500 ($14,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC on Fox: Holm vs Shevchenko – Jul 23/16 – W (Holm) – $30,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC on Fox: Shevchenko vs Pena – Jan 28/17 – W (Pena) – $84,500 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 213 – Jul 8/17 – $70,000 (UFC paid despite bout being cancelled, according to Dana White)

UFC 215 – Sept 9/17 – L (Nunes) – $130,000 ($100,000 to show, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Machida vs Anders – Feb 3/18 – W (Cachoeira) – $91,000 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 231 – Dec 8/18 – W (Jedrzejczyk) – $130,000 ($100,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 238 – Jun 8/19 – W (Eye) – $300,000 ($105,000 to show, $105,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Shevchenko vs Andrade – Aug 10/19 – W (Carmouche) – $260,000 ($110,000 to show, $110,000 win bonus, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 247 – Feb 8/20 – W (Chookagian) – $270,000 ($115,000 to show, $115,000 win bonus, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Career Earnings: $1,409,000