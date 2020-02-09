Vipers DL Ricky Walker punches Guardians player in face, gets ejected from game (Video)

XFL players took a very clean approach to their playing style and attitude on opening weekend, for the most part, and it made for a great product, which fans enjoyed tuning in to watch.

But not everyone followed the script, though, unfortunately.

Tampa Bay Vipers defensive lineman Ricky Walker sure didn’t, after getting into it with a New York Guardians player at the end of a play during Sunday’s game. It started with some arguing, but Walker took it to the next level by punching his counterpart in the face.

Tampa Bay Vipers DT Ricky Walker is ejected from an XFL game for throwing this punch pic.twitter.com/ygZPUwVmMa — Kevin Boilard (@247KevinBoilard) February 9, 2020

That outburst earned Walker an ejection, and he might be looking at a small fine as well, as the first XFL’er to be ejected from a game thus far.