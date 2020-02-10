(Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sport)
John Dodson Scouting Report
Vitals
5’3″ 135 lbs (Bantamweight)
66″ reach, Southpaw
September 26, 1984
Record
20-10 (UFC: 10-5)
Current Streak
2 straight losses
Training
Black belt in Gaidojutsu
Championships Held
The Ultimate Fighter 14 Bantamweight Tournament winner
Strengths
– extremely fast
– very quick & explosive strikes (punches, kicks, knees)
– above average reach
– very well coached – Jackson’s MMA
– powerful puncher with heavy hands – perhaps heaviest among lighter weight fighters
– lands a very high rate of strikes per minute
– decent striking defense
– great takedown defense
– great balance
– very athletic (despite his height apparently can dunk a basketball)
– good gas tank
– solid chin
Weaknesses
– extremely inaccurate striker
– poor takedown accuracy
– hasn’t shown any real ground game in the UFC
– has come up short every time he’s fought for the title
– undersized for bantamweight class
– getting up there in years
– in a slump – two wins in past six fights
Synopsis
The Magician has the blazing speed and heavy hands that could have made him the king of the 125-pounders. With that not panning out, it’s back to 135.