Look: Neymar looks unrecognizable showing off new haircut, beard

By February 10, 2020

By: |

PSG soccer star Neymar has experienced so many different looks to where he’s actually looked like different people.

Fans had become accustomed to seeing him with his bleached blond hair, and minimal facial hair, so that apparently appeared to be the perfect time to completely throw them for a loop.

Neymar showed off a new look, and we wouldn’t even recognize him if we ran into him in public. He now has a completely shaved head, and a pretty sizable beard (by his standards.)

It’s almost as if Neymar was attempting to create a disguise to throw people off. Crazy.

