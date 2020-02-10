Look: No one showed up to Hornets-Pistons game at Little Caesars Arena

The Pistons traded away their one star, big man Andre Drummond, and there really isn’t all that much talent on the roster for fans to focus on.

Last year’s first-round draft pick, Sekou Doumbouya, has been showing some promise, but aside from him, there really isn’t much to write home about on the roster. Derrick Rose has been injured, and journeyman guard Reggie Jackson is inconsistent.

So when the Pistons play teams that also lack talent, such as the Hornets, per se, fans don’t exactly rush to Little Caesars Arena to watch the action. Monday’s game was the perfect example, as the venue was virtually empty for the game between the two teams.

Tonight's #Hornets – #Pistons game at Little Caesars Arena drew less fans than an average high school game does 😳pic.twitter.com/PeNh1rJI7X — The Sports Daily (@SportsDailyBlog) February 11, 2020

Yeesh.