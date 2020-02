Monday's Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Charleston Southern at USC Upstate — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Colgate at Boston University — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Florida State at Duke — ESPN, 7 p.m.

High Point at Gardner-Webb — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Campbell at Longwood — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Carolina-Asheville — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Radford at Winthrop — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Carolina Central at Morgan State — Flo Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Baylor at Texas — ESPN. 9 p.m.

TCU at Texas Tech — ESPN2, p.m.

Southern at Jackson State — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Portland State at Northern Colorado — Pluto TV, 9 p.m.

SEC Inside: LSU Basketball — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

SEC Inside: South Carolina Basketball — SEC Network, 9:30 p.m.

College Basketball Live — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Women’s

Michigan at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

UConn at South Carolina — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Jacksonville — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at North Alabama — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Florida at New Jersey Institute of Technology — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Stetson at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Missouri at LSU — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

St. Francis (NY) at Sacred Heart — SNY, 7 p.m.

Michigan State at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Washington at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Bay Area, 9 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Beanpot Tournament

Championship Game, TD Garden, Boston, MA

Northeastern vs. Boston University — NESN/NHL Network, 7:30 p.m.

College Softball

Kajikawa Classic, Alberta B. Farrington Stadium, Arizona State University, Tempe, AZ

Tennessee at Arizona State — Pac-12 Arizona, 9 p,.m.

Dogs

144th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

Pier 94, New York, NY

Best of Breeds, Day 1 — FS2, 1 p.m.

Evening Group Judging, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Day 1 — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

144th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Pre-Show — FS1, 7 p.m.

Golf

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Swing Expedition with Chris Como: Chuck Cook — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Sandy Lyle-Shots You Need to Practice — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

GOLF Films: Loopers-The Caddie’s Long Walk — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR America (season premiere) — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Atlanta at Orlando — Fox Sports Southeast/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Indiana — YES/Fox Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Detroit — Fox Sports Southeast/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto — Fox Sports North/Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Milwaukee — NBA TV/NBC Sports California Plus/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Utah at Dallas — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/RDS2/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Fox Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Denver — NBA TV Canada/Fox Sports Southwest/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Miami at Golden State — Fox Sports Sun/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Los Angeles Lakers — NBA TV/Sportsnet One/Fox Sports Arizona/Spectrum SportsNet, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The List: All-Star Performances — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

The Warmup — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Arizona at Montreal — Fox Sports Arizona Plus/TSN2/RDS, 7 p.m.

Florida at Philadelphia — ESPN+/Fox Sports Florida/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New York Islanders at Washington — NBCSN/Sportsnet (Pacific/West)/TVA Sports/MSG Plus/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Columbus — NBCSN, 7:30 p.m. (Columbus/Tampa Bay and Washington only)

Nashville at Vancouver — Fox Sports Tennessee/Sportsnet Pacific, 10 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose — Sportsnet West/NBC Sports California, 10:30 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet 360/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 9:45 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

On the Fly: Calgary at San Jose Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Soccer

Viva la liga! — beIN Sports, 5:30 p.m.

Monday Night Soccer — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/B/R Live, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

High Noon — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Weekend Winners — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Magisterial — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Versus — TUDN, 11 p.m.

30 for 30: 42 to 1 — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Tennis

Center Court: ATP Tour (ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament)/WTA Tour (Thailand Open/St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy) — Tennis Channel, 3 a.m.

Center Court: ATP Tour (ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament/New York Open) — Tennis Channel, noon

ATP Tour

New York Open, Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale, NY

1st Round — Tennis Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.