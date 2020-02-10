NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Joel Embiid

Hoops Manifesto

By February 10, 2020

Feb 9, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) drives for a shot against Chicago Bulls forward Thaddeus Young (21) at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Joel Embiid  – Philadelphia (vs Chicago)

28 points, 8-17 FG, 11-14 FT, 1 3PTs, 12 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals, 4 blocks

Dude is pretty good when he’s healthy.

 

