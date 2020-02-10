Paul Rudd spotted drunk in nightclub dancing, celebrating Chiefs' Super Bowl win

Famed actor Paul Rudd is a diehard Chiefs fan, so it was no surprise that he went all out celebrating the team’s win over the 49ers in Super Bowl XLIV.

It was cause for celebration, after all, as the Chiefs won their first title in 50 years. And while Rudd is often busy, both producing films, and acting in them, he made sure to take an extended vacation in Kansas City to partake in the festivities.

Rudd was seen at the team’s Super Bowl parade, and has also been spotted at a number of nightclubs, with him looking pretty wasted dancing around at one particular one.

We’ve all been there. It looked like he was having fun, though.