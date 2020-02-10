Podcast: Matt McGloin's XFL debut and Penn State's new DL coach

Get this week started on the right foot with a jam-packed episode of the Locked on Nittany Lions Podcast. There is plenty of ground to cover in today’s episode.

Former Penn State quarterback Matt McGloin made his XFL debut and led the New York Guardians to a victory. Penn State filled a vacancy at defensive line coach with John Scott Jr. from South Carolina. A handful of Nittany Lions were invited to the NFL Scouting Combine. And the search for a head coach continues at Michigan State.

