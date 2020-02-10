Thanks, Edmonton

As I get set to fly back to Boston, I felt like jolting down some words about the last few days. For the second time in my life, I was Alberta bound on Thursday morning. My girlfriend and I packed our bags and headed to Edmonton for the Thursday game against the Sharks and Saturday’s game against the Predators.

I came to Edmonton for the first time in 2017, in the thick of the playoff push. My dad and I went and my lord did we have a blast. Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to come this time, but believe me he loved it in Edmonton and I’ll get him back there one day.

This trip was extremely special to me. I want to thank Avry and Meg for taking us out two of the nights. It was special to kick back with some really good friends and talk about sports, life and an unnamed Indianapolis Colts wide receiver.

It was nice to meet and see other friends from the Oilers blogging and Twitter community. It’s always special to go on TSN1260 with Lowetide, but even more so in-studio. I can’t thank LT enough for allowing me to come in for a segment and talk sports with him. It was great to talk after as well and just catch up.

Brian King, Tyler Hupka and Woodguy made for a great Saturday before the thrilling win too. Such nice people who I genuinely had a good time with. We wouldn’t have traded that experience for anything.

That is what makes the Oilers Twitter/blogging community so damn special. It’s one thing to talk online with people, but getting a chance to meet these friends is special.

The game itself was special too. After trailing 2-0 the Oilers stormed back to win 3-2 in regulation and the energy was amazing. Not to disrespect Boston, but I haven’t been in a building that excited for a victory in a long time. It was cool, and it had me energized.

Edmonton, you are amazing. I cannot tell you how nice everyone was while we were up here. The city gets a bad rep around the league but it is not deserved. The rink is beautiful and downtown is very, very nice.

We enjoyed walking around and seeing what your city had to offer, including countless cool bars and restaurants. Seriously, we didn’t have a bad meal the entire time we were in the city.

One thing I loved about Edmonton I never knew about? The art and the culture in this city. On Sunday, thanks to my friend Dave Gordon, we travelled to see the Ice Castles. What an amazing sight they were. Truly spectacular and beautiful.

The Silver Skate Festival was one of my favorite days. We stumbled onto it by accident, but I’m so glad we did. The ice sculptures, sleigh rides, mini-donuts, ice skating, snow sculptures and live music were so enjoyable. It was a different side of a city I fell in love with because of the hockey team. It made me love this city and the people even more.

Thank you Edmonton. The last few days here were nothing short of amazing. I leave here on this Monday morning sad, wishing I had more time to explore and meet people (and to see one more game).

It took me almost three years to get back after my first visit. It won’t take me three years to get back for my third. No matter what rep the city might get around the league, ignore it.

Edmonton is a beautiful city with some of the nicest people, best food, and greatest hidden gems around. That arena is pretty damn beautiful too.

Back to Boston I go, but I’ll be back. We’ll be back soon.