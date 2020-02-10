NBA

Video of Michael Jordan trash talking Kobe Bryant in 2003 NBA All-Star Game surfaces

NBA legends Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant had some epic showdowns on the court over the years, as the two competitors were as fiery as they came, and they had some epic trash talk as well.

It’s crazy to think about how much the two accomplished, as they combined to win 11 championship rings. Once MJ stopped dominating the NBA Finals, Kobe stepped right into the spotlight, and thrived from it.

It didn’t matter what the level of competition was, either, as a video recently surfaced, showing the two having some friendly trash talk in the 2003 NBA All-Star Game, about how fouls were called.

Too funny.

