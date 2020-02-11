Joel Embiid now being booed by Sixers fans during home games (Video)

Sixers big man Joel Embiid has crossed the line so much with his on and off-court behavior that fans of the team are even booing him, apparently.

Embiid has been ripped for having been out of shape during the majority of this season, and also for being inconsistent, with a perceived lack of effort at times during games.

But he really ruffled feathers earlier in the week via a cryptic Instagram post, in which Jimmy Butler essentially recruited him to the Heat, with Embiid even going along with it.

Tuesday’s game against the Clippers at Wells Fargo Center was the first time Sixers fans were able to watch him since that post, and some of them responded by booing him during player introductions.

Sixers fans booing Joel Embiid pic.twitter.com/ZkpSKHh6br — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) February 12, 2020

The City of Brotherly Love never shies away from voicing its collective opinion.