Jon Jones Next Opponent Betting Odds

This press release made it’s way to my inbox yesterday:

Following Jon Jones’ controversial yet record-setting victory over Dominick Reyes this weekend, many are speculating who the champ will fight next.

SportsBetting.ag lists Corey Anderson as the overwhelming odds-on favorite to take on Bones Jones next. Jan Blachowicz and a rematch with Reyes also have odds better than 5/1.

Brock Lesnar is the longshot on the board at 22/1.

Jon Jones next opponent

Corey Anderson -125

Jan Blachowicz +275

Dominick Reyes +350

Stipe Miocic +800

Daniel Cormier +1200

Francis Ngannou +1400

Isreal Adesanya +1400

Brock Lesnar +2200

