Marwin Gonzalez becomes first Astros player to admit fault in 'remorseful' apology

The Astros players have remained quiet in the wake of their 2017 sign-stealing scandal, drawing a lot of criticism for their lack of remorse along the way.

They played the game the wrong way, and won a World Series doing so. Had a pitch or two gone differently in Game 7 of the 2019 World Series, they might have won two.

As such, they’ve drawn the ire of players and coaches around the league, and understandably so. Finally, though, one of their players apologized for their actions, with Marwin Gonzalez doing exactly that on Tuesday.

“I’m remorseful for everything that happened in 2017, for everything that we did as a group, and for the players that were affected directly by us doing this,” Gonzalez said. “That’s why I feel more regret and that’s why I’m remorseful.”

It’s great to hear Gonzalez speak out, and we’d now like to hear guys like Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman follow suit.