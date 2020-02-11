NBA Dunk Contest, 3-Point, MVP and ROY Odds

Hoops Manifesto

By February 11, 2020

Feb 2, 2020; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after scoring a basket in the third quarter during the game against the Phoenix Suns at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Got this press release last week:

 

Yesterday, SportsBetting set odds for All-Star weekend’s slam dunk and 3-point contests. There are also updated odds for Most Valuable Player and Rookie of the Year, which you can find below.

 

Odds are subject to change and real-time numbers for All-Star, MVP and ROY are here:

https://www.sportsbetting.ag/sportsbook/futures-and-props/nba-all-star

https://www.sportsbetting.ag/sportsbook/futures-and-props/nba-player-futures

 

Slam Dunk

Aaron Gordon  +110

Derrick Jones Jr.  +200

Dwight Howard  +400

Pat Connaughton  +400

 

3-Point

Damian Lillard  +350

Joe Harris  +375

Trae Young  +500

Davis Bertans  +600

Buddy Hield  +700

Duncan Robinson  +700

Zach LaVine  +700

Devonte’ Graham  +900

 

MVP

Giannis Antetokounmpo  -300

LeBron James  +550

James Harden  +600

Luka Doncic  +650

Anthony Davis  +1800

Damian Lillard  +1800

Kawhi Leonard  +3300

 

ROY

Ja Morant  -400

Zion Williamson  +300

Kendrick Nunn  +1200

Michael Porter Jr.  +1200

 

