NBA Dunk Contest, 3-Point, MVP and ROY Odds

Got this press release last week:
Yesterday, SportsBetting set odds for All-Star weekend’s slam dunk and 3-point contests. There are also updated odds for Most Valuable Player and Rookie of the Year, which you can find below.
Odds are subject to change and real-time numbers for All-Star, MVP and ROY are here:
https://www.sportsbetting.ag/sportsbook/futures-and-props/nba-all-star
https://www.sportsbetting.ag/sportsbook/futures-and-props/nba-player-futures
Slam Dunk
Aaron Gordon +110
Derrick Jones Jr. +200
Dwight Howard +400
Pat Connaughton +400
3-Point
Damian Lillard +350
Joe Harris +375
Trae Young +500
Davis Bertans +600
Buddy Hield +700
Duncan Robinson +700
Zach LaVine +700
Devonte’ Graham +900
MVP
Giannis Antetokounmpo -300
LeBron James +550
James Harden +600
Luka Doncic +650
Anthony Davis +1800
Damian Lillard +1800
Kawhi Leonard +3300
ROY
Ja Morant -400
Zion Williamson +300
Kendrick Nunn +1200
Michael Porter Jr. +1200
