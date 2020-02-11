NBA Dunk Contest, 3-Point, MVP and ROY Odds

Got this press release last week:

Yesterday, SportsBetting set odds for All-Star weekend’s slam dunk and 3-point contests. There are also updated odds for Most Valuable Player and Rookie of the Year, which you can find below.

Odds are subject to change and real-time numbers for All-Star, MVP and ROY are here:

https://www.sportsbetting.ag/sportsbook/futures-and-props/nba-all-star

https://www.sportsbetting.ag/sportsbook/futures-and-props/nba-player-futures

Slam Dunk

Aaron Gordon +110

Derrick Jones Jr. +200

Dwight Howard +400

Pat Connaughton +400

3-Point

Damian Lillard +350

Joe Harris +375

Trae Young +500

Davis Bertans +600

Buddy Hield +700

Duncan Robinson +700

Zach LaVine +700

Devonte’ Graham +900

MVP

Giannis Antetokounmpo -300

LeBron James +550

James Harden +600

Luka Doncic +650

Anthony Davis +1800

Damian Lillard +1800

Kawhi Leonard +3300

ROY

Ja Morant -400

Zion Williamson +300

Kendrick Nunn +1200

Michael Porter Jr. +1200