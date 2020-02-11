Hall of Very Good

The HOVG Podcast: Gary Sheffield Jr.

By February 11, 2020

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Gary Sheffield Jr.

The son of (should-be) Hall of Famer Gary Sheffield talks to the boys about his dad’s chances of ending up in Cooperstown and reveals why he was traded by the Milwaukee Brewers, painfully recalls some of the worst fans he’s encountered and rightfully coins the term “Full Django”.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

Gary Sheffield deserves more respect among Hall of Fame voters

Red Sox fan swings toward Sheffield during play

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel and Out of the Park Baseball.

