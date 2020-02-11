The Post-Super Bowl Party Begins

I’m Going to Disney World

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wasn’t just being a prisoner of the moment after winning Super Bowl LIV MVP, as he made good on his promise regarding how he was going to celebrate Sunday’s epic win over the 49ers.

Mahomes partied with his teammates after the big game, as he was seen on stage drawing “MVP” chants.

#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes draws MVP chants at Super Bowl after-party from #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/ZWwXM0aia4 — The Sports Daily (@SportsDailyBlog) February 3, 2020

Roughly 12 hours later, though, he was out of the party zone. Instead, he made his way to Disneyland, which is exactly what he said he was going to do.

Not only that, he was even in the parade — alongside Mickey Mouse.

Video: Chiefs QB and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes enjoys the celebration parade at Disney World after Sunday’s win over the 49ers. pic.twitter.com/948W0xnnF2 — Greg Auman (@gregauman) February 3, 2020

Gotta love it.

Let The Party Begin

Frank Clark wasn’t even on the Chiefs just one year ago, but he’s quickly risen up the ranks in their locker room, and — along with also-newcomer Tyrann Mathieu — he’s become their most outspoken player, both on and off the field.

Clark had a lot to say about Titans running back Derrick Henry before and after the AFC Championship game, and he sure wasn’t quiet after the Super Bowl, either.

He was given the platform to speak in a postgame interview, and that’s exactly what he did, taking aim at 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, over the massive $137.5 million contract he was recently awarded.

“You paying the guy $140 million, $130 million, whatever he’s getting paid, man,” Clark said. “He’s gotta throw the ball. Obviously he didn’t do that. They threw for about 200 yards on checkdowns. That ain’t enough to win a game against us.”

Frank Clark on Jimmy G: pic.twitter.com/NFwizcmnao — Emerald City Sporting News (@ECSN206) February 3, 2020

Clark is certainly not one to mince words, and he’s also entertaining.

Shakira, Shakira!!!

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs lit up the scoreboard in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LIV, outscoring the 49ers 21-0, but it was Shakira who really stole the show before that.

She was front and center in the halftime show, alongside Jennifer Lopez, and it was rumored that the two would be dancing next to one another. That wasn’t the case, though, as J. Lo clearly could not keep up with Shakira, who was just as fast and polished as her dancers. Lopez, on the other hand, was better at slowing down the tempo and working the stripper pole on stage.

Shakira, however, brought the fire throughout her performance. She even flashed a tongue roll, and some electric hip thrusts while she performed “Hips Don’t Lie,” which seemed like the appropriate time to do so.

Those hips do not lie, which Barcelona’s star center-back/husband Gerard Pique can attest to.