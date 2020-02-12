Antonio Brown apologizes to Ben Roethlisberger, begins redemption tour

Antonio Brown has apparently figured out that he’s going to have to make amends — with both NFL players and the league — if he’s going to suit up and play football again, so he finally took a step in that direction on Wednesday.

The AB redemption tour officially began this week, with Brown finally coming out in an attempt to bury the hatchet with his former quarterback. Brown and Steelers signal-caller Ben Roethlisberger had been beefing since he left the team, exchanging plenty of barbs, but Wednesday saw Brown apologize to the veteran quarterback.

It’s a step in the right direction for sure. We’ll see what comes next.