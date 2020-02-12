Combat

Fight of the Day: Joe Frazier vs. Muhammad Ali I

By February 12, 2020

Date: March 8, 1971
Card: The Fight of the Century
Championship(s): WBA, WBC World Heavyweight Championships (Frazier)
Venue: Madison Square Garden
Location: New York City, New York

 

