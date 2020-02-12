Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Ben Simmons

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Ben Simmons

Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Ben Simmons

By February 12, 2020

By: |

Feb 11, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) dunks against LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Ben Simmons – Philadelphia (vs Clippers)

26 points, 12-22 FG, 2-3 FT, 12 rebounds, 110 assists, 1 steal

When Simmons and Joel Embiid are both clicking, the Sixers are scary.

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

 

Hoops Manifesto, NBA

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Hoops Manifesto
Home