Odell Beckham Jr., IG model girlfriend Lolo Wood party in limo before Oscars (Video)

Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is living the life all of us dream right now.

He’s living in one of the more up-and-coming cities in Cleveland during the season — and in Los Angeles the rest of the year — while being known as one of the top receivers in the league. Not only that, he’s paid like it, currently playing on a $90 million contract.

OBJ is also crushing life off the field, dating Instagram model Lolo Wood. The two had a blast hitting up the Oscars over the weekend, partying it up in the limo, as you can see below.

Here’s another photo from Wood’s IG story.

It’s good to be OBJ.