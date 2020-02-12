The Betting Window for February 14-16

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too, can be an all-world defender and still not be able to stop a Serbian basketball baby who would prefer to not even be shooting.
As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.
Let’s make some cashola.
- Nathaniel Wood -160 over John Dodson ($20)
- Jim Miller +120 over Scott Holtzman ($10)
- Corey Anderson -210 over Jan Blachowicz ($25)
- Lando Vannata -110 over Yancy Medeiros ($20)
- Ray Borg -145 over Rogerio Bontorin ($25)
Dodson is 35, his hands have been gone for a couple years, and now his game is falling off. Wood is young, hungry, and well-rounded enough to get the win multiple ways. Dodson was a trailblazer at flyweight, but now he’s a pure gatekeeper.
Corey won the first bout between the two, and now, four-and-a-half years later, his game has gotten much, much better, is on then best run of his career, and Blachowicz is now 36.
Last Week: $ -16.01
Year To Date: $ +9.66
-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.
Comments