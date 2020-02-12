Video of John Wall's explosive reverse dunk shows Achilles injury recovery going well

It’s still unclear exactly when Wizards point guard John Wall will return to the floor, as the team has been quiet about his Achilles injury recovery, but it does appear that he’ll be ready to play early next season, if not the first game, even.

Wall hasn’t been practicing with the team yet, but he’s clearly been working on his leaping — the main function of the Achilles, and he’s already getting up there again.

A recent video of him throwing down a sick reverse dunk during shootaround shows that.

John Wall looking healthy, dunking so high he hits his head pic.twitter.com/jNzZNH19IH — The Render (@TheRenderNBA2) February 12, 2020

Great to see Wall getting his hops back.