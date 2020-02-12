WWE NXT Results (02/12): Cole vs. Kushida, Rush vs. Garza, More

It’s the final edition of NXT television before this Sunday’s NXT TakeOver: Portland event. The show starts with replays of last week’s episode to get us caught up on current events.

We get right to the action with Roderick Strong coming to the ring to talk about Velveteen Dream and his return last week. Strong is irate over Velveteen having images of his family on his tights.

Bronson Reed cuts him off, coming out to challenge Strong to a fight based on their backstage altercation last week.

Roderick Strong defeats Bronson Reed by pinfall.

After the match, Velveteen Dream appears on the video tron and taunts Strong again, showing images of his wife, Marina Shafir and their son, on his tights.

The Broserweights, Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne are shown talking about how they are going to get to Portland with the Dusty Rhodes Classic Cup. They put the trophy in a car and start to drive to Portland but are soon stopped by police and their vehicle is towed due to neither man having a valid driver’s license.

Cathy Kelley interviews Angel Garza about his match tonight against Lio Rush, which will determine a number one contender for the Cruiserweight title. Rush comes up and tells Garza he will be facing a different Lio Rush tonight.

Dakota Kai defeats Candice LeRae by pinfall.

Kai pinned LeRae with a rollup but then attacked her outside the ring after the match, hitting her in the abdomen with the ring bell. Before Kai can do any more damage, Tegan Nox comes out and takes her down, forcing officials to come out and separate the two women.

Footage is shown from a WWE live event from this past Sunday where Johnny Gargano got into a verbal altercation with Cameron Grimes.

Johnny Gargano defeats Cameron Grimes by submission.

Exciting match. Gargano gets Grimes to tap out by using the “Gargano Escape”.

Adam Cole is interviewed and he says he is sick and tired of hearing about Tommaso Ciampa never losing his title and promises to defeat him on Sunday.

Riddle and Dunne are shown again, this time on some sort of duck with pedals in the water. Riddle tells Dunne he has an idea of how they can get to Portland.

Robert Stone and Chelsea Green are shown and Stone says that next Wednesday, Chelsea will be getting a rematch with Kayden Carter and things will be different this time as the Robert Stone brand will get a fresh start.

A match between Velveteen Dream and Roderick Strong is announced for next Wednesday’s episode of NXT.

No. 1 Contender for Cruiserweight Title: Lio Rush defeats Angel Garza via pinfall.

Rush uses a small package to beat Garza and will now face Jordan Devlin for the Cruiserweight title.

Bianca Belair defeats Santana Garrett by pinfall.

Belair squashes Garrett in about 30 seconds, pinning her following the K.O.D. She then gets a microphone and talks about how Rhea Ripley is looking past her. Ripley comes out and says she’s not looking past her but on Sunday, she will run right through her.

The two women exchange blows but Belair gets the best of it and then lifts Ripley up and dumps her with the K.O.D.

Dunne and Riddle are shown climbing into the luggage compartment of someone’s private jet. That jet ends up belonging to Triple H. The jet takes off and Riddle’s voice can be heard saying “We’re going to Portland”.

Tommaso Ciampa cuts a promo in a pre-taped segment where he talks about having to give up the NXT title and then questioning if he would ever be able to compete again following last year’s neck injury. He talks about how things have now come full circle for him.

Adam Cole defeats Kushida by pinfall.

This was a competitive match in which the NXT title was not on the line. Cole was finally able to hit Kushida with the “Last Shot” to win it.

After the match, Ciampa comes out and stalks Cole, circling him in the ring. Cole tells him “I’m not afraid of you”. Ciampa replies, “In Portland, I take my life back”. Cole retorts, “Over my dead body”.