Celtics use unique method to announce Kevin Garnett's jersey retirement

Kevin Garnett played for the Minnesota Timberwolves for the majority of his career, and yet he’s choosing to have his jersey retired for another team instead.

Garnett played for the Timberwolves from 1995-2007, and then again from 2015-16, so it was looking like a lock that he’d have his jersey hanging from the rafters in Minnesota. But they’re not exactly known for being a class organization, so KD is instead looking to do the deed for another one that is.

KG won a title with the Celtics in 2008, having played there from 2007-13, and he’ll apparently have his No. 5 jersey retired at TD Garden in the future, according to this announcement during Thursday’s game against the Clippers.

Celtics announce they're going to retire Kevin Garnett's No. 5 with cool videoboard message (we wonder how the Timberwolves feel about that…). pic.twitter.com/W6tfKtIW6r — The Sports Daily (@SportsDailyBlog) February 14, 2020

Awesome.