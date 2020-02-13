How To Watch Genesis Open Reddit Live Stream Online - Perfect Guide

If you are a golfing freak fan then you know what PGA is? If you know what PGA is then you know what Genisis open is. In case you are not aware of the game then it would be wise to know about it. You are a golf fan after all. Just to get the idea of how big the event is – It is the only social event on LA sports schedule that allows Tiger Woods and other big golf stars to the Riviera Country club.

This time lets see how our favorite Tiger Woods performs, all hopes are high. Now golf is a gentleman’s game and it takes a lot of time to complete the match. So, for most of us watching it in person is not possible, well what the heck for most of us even watching it from the comfort of our homes is also not an option. Thanks to the internet we do have some great options that can be used to set things straight.

How To watch Genesis open live streaming Reddit online

Well catching the live stream of this game is not simple as with other sports. There are two official broadcasters The Golf TV and CBS. So, the easiest way to watch the live stream of the game would be to access them directly. CBS makes sense because it covers many other entertainment and sports genres however subscribing to Golf TV is only for hardcore golf fans. Well, you can take your time to decide which one to use. Till then there are many other good options that can be explored. Here we are putting the list of our favorites.

Genesis open live stream Reddit

Create a free account on Reddit, that’s easy to do if you are not already there. Just follow the instructions on the website and create the account. Once done follow the relevant subreddits which discuss Golf, then narrow down your search to genesis open invitational you would find stuff for that too. Join them and wait you will get exposed to many good Livestream links. Use them and enjoy the Livestream of the game for free.

GOLF TV

GOLF TV has two versions of its mobile apps available for download. It is also the official broadcaster of the game. One is the Golf Channel App and the other one is the Golf Now App. Golf Channel App can be used to watch the live stream of the events and the other app can be used to book tee timings.

Mind you both of them are paid options and you have to check the official website for pricing. One thing is for sure that it will provide you with lag-free game updates and live streams. The quality of video and audio is also superb.

CBS

CBS is also an official broadcaster of the Genisis open. All you need to do is subscribe to CBS all access. Once you have done that you have wide access to an arena of sports events. CBS Sports is also an option to narrow down your choices towards golf. Subscription costs average around 10-15 USD. Not a bad option if you ask us. CBS is an all-time favorite of many people around the world. The video and stream overall quality is good even under stressful internet connections. Try it you might like it.

SlingTV

These guys are really catching up with people especially the sports lovers who love to catch their games in Livestream mode. It is also one of the cheapest modes of watching the event. For an average cost of 25 USD a month you get to Livestream the Golf TV. How cool is that! Once the golfing fever is down there are other events to checked out too. The stream quality is superb and there are many package options to be checked out. The packages are well defined and transparent. Don’t have to worry about anything at all. There might be a free trial floating around also. Do check it out on the official channel.

YouTube TV

Now YouTube TV has it all. It also has CBS and CBS sports in its bundle. All for a small price of 49.99 USD a month. The stream quality is really good and there is nothing to worry about. Its youtube product after all. One thing as of now it has very limited international reach. If you are in a country that is blocked then using a VPN is a wise thing to do. There are many good options out there in the market.

How To watch Genesis open live stream online for Free

All the above-mentioned options are premium and you have to pay for them. However, if you want to watch the live stream of the game for free then there are many good options that can be availed. Social media is a great thing and there are many good options that you can use.

Twitter

It’s the same way as Reddit but here you have to handle twitter handles. Search them using hashtags and other search stuff. You will find many good live stream links here. Just follow the correct golfing handles. All set, same here you would get access to many good live stream links. Use them and have fun that too for free.

Facebook

All of us have a Facebook account. Did you know that you can use your Facebook account to watch the Livestream of genesis open invitational for free? There are many groups that you can join that will provide you with free live stream links of the game.

There is a fair chance that most of these groups will also host a watch party of the game. All that for free and that too in high quality. The stream quality is really good and there is nothing to worry about. All you have to do is sit back and enjoy the show. Keep the groups saved for future games also. They are a nice option that can be used from multiple devices. Have fun and rock on.

VPN Services to Watch THE EVENT Live Stream

VPNs are super important to help provide access to watch the game by using a particular streaming service. They’ve become very popular, so users can protect themselves while doing so.

There are a lot of VPN brands on the internet, and it’s not easy to pick the right one. Lucky for you, we’ve picked the best ones, so that you can watch sporting events from your own home.

Surfshark

This award-winning VPN, Surfshark, is known for being one of the best on the market for a reason. It keeps your private and protected every single day, by encrypting your online data.

Surfshark lets you access content safely, so your digital footprint is clean — leaving no trace whatsoever.

There are a number of plans that can fit your needs, starting at only $1.99/month, so make sure to sign up and give it a shot.



IPVanish

If privacy is your main concern, IPVanish is your best bet. It’s the fastest, most reliable VPN, and it allows you to protect your most-cherished memories, access and, of course — privacy.

You can connect up to 10 (!) devices with IPVanish, and the best part about it is that they offer a 7-day money-back guarantee! What’s to lose? There’s no reason not to give a shot, so head over to IPVanish and give it a try on their dime.



ExpressVPN

We recommend using ExpressVPN to easily access a variety of channels anonymously and securely. ExpressVPN offer blazing-fast VPN speeds to watch sports on all devices, as well as the best-in-class privacy protection. Not only that, you’ll also get unlimited premium bandwidth. Get ExpressVPN now for 49% off their 12-month package at only $6.67/month, to watch NBA and NHL Playoffs, UFC, Boxing, and more!



Bypass geo-restrictions to access:

Netflix, Hulu, HBO NOW, BBC iPlayer, iTV, Sky Go (Italy), Rai TV, Crackle, Showtime, Sling TV, FX, NBC, ABC and more.

It’s the only provider that unblocks Netflix, not just on the VPN, but also uses SmartDNS on non VPN–compatible devices such as: Apple TV, PlayStation, Xbox, and smart TVs.

Most importantly, there’s an unconditional 30-day money-back guarantee — so make sure to sign up. It’s FREE, after all!

CyberGhost VPN

There’s a reason why 30 million users have CyberGhost VPN, so you may want to try it out for yourself and see why so many people use it every day. They have over 6,100 servers in 90 countries, and 24/7 support to keep users happy — all the time.

They also offer dedicated streaming and torrenting servers, which many other VPN services do not. There are features that CyberGhost VPN that you won’t get elsewhere, and there’s 45-day risk-free trial, so give it a shot by signing up and see if it works for you!

NordVPN

Security is so important nowadays, and with NordVPN, you can keep your computer — as well as your identity — safe and protected. The cutting-edge technology protects users from hackers and malware, and even blocks ads that are bothering you.

And, most importantly, Nord keeps you protected when on public Wi-Fi networks.

The best part about it all is that Nord is offering a 30-day money-back guarantee! So head on over to their website and sign up and give it a shot.

Readmore on Genesis Golf streams here: https://thesportsdaily.com/2020/02/12/genesis-open-2020-live-streaming-reddit/