Jacob Markstrom shuts out Blackhawks on night Canucks retire the Sedin twins numbers

It was one of the most memorable evenings for the Vancouver Canucks in recent years. On the same night that the Canucks retired the jersey numbers of Daniel and Henrik Sedin, it was another Swedish Canuck that was stellar on the ice as goaltender Jacob Markstrom of Gavle, Sweden made 49 saves for the shutout as the Canucks beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Markstrom made 17 saves in the first period, 16 saves in the second period and 16 more saves in the third period. Patrick Kane of Buffalo, NY led the Blackhawks with eight shots on goal.

Offensively, the Canucks were led by Brandon Sutter of Huntington, NY. Sutter had one goal and two assists for three points as he registered one point on all three Canucks goals. The other Canucks goal scorers were Bo Horvat of London, Ontario and Adam Gaudette of Braintree, MA.

This was Markstrom’s second shutout of the season and fifth of his career. He previously shutout the Carolina Hurricanes 1-0 on December 12. In 41 games this season, Markstrom has a record of 22 wins, 16 regulation losses, three losses in extra time, two shutouts, a goals against average of 2.74 and a save percentage of .918.

Prior to the game, the Canucks retired the number 22 jersey of Daniel Sedin and the number 33 jersey of Henrik Sedin. Both Sedin brothers played for the Canucks from 2000 to 2018 and were natives of Ornskoldsvik, Sweden.

In 1330 games, Henrik Sedin had 240 goals and 830 assists for 1070 points. He was a +165 with 680 penalty minutes, 369 power play points, nine shorthanded points, 38 game winning goals, 1856 shots on goal and 6827 faceoff wins. A center, Henrik Sedin led the NHL with 83 assists and 112 points in 2019-10, 75 assists in 2010-11 and 67 assists in 2011-12. Henrik Sedin represented the Canucks at the 2008, 2011 and 2012 NHL All-Star Games, and was on the NHL’s first all-star team in 2009-10 and 2010-11. Henrik Sedin also won the Hart Trophy in 2010 and the King Clancy Trophy in 2016 and 2018.

In 1306 games, Daniel Sedin had 393 goals and 648 assists for 1041 points. He was a +147 with 546 penalty minutes, 367 power play points, four shorthanded points, 86 game winning goals, 3474 shots on goal and 91 faceoff wins. Daniel Sedin led the NHL with 104 points and 18 power play goals in 2010-11. He won the Lester B. Pearson Award in 2011 and the King Clancy Award in 2018. Daniel Sedin represented the Canucks at the 2011, 2012 and 2016 NHL All-Star Games and was on the NHL’s first all-star team in 2010-11.

Henrik Sedin is the Canucks all-time leader in games played, assists, points, and plus/minus. Daniel Sedin is the Canucks all-time leader in goals, power play goals, shots on goal and game winning goals. The Canucks have four other players who have their numbers retired. They are Trevor Linden (16), Pavel Bure (10), Stan Smyl (12) and Markus Naslund (19).