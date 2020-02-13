Matt Stafford's wife Kelly addresses Lions trade rumors, drops hint about preferred destination

Matt Stafford has been the Lions’ starting quarterback since the team selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 draft, but it may be time for a change.

Both head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn are on the hot seat, and this is a make-or-break year for them. As such, they may make a move to shake things up, but also possibly buy themselves more time down the road.

That’s why the trade rumors involving Stafford are picking up, especially with the Lions possessing the No. 3 overall pick in this year’s draft, allowing them to possibly draft a top-tier quarterback if they’re interested.

Matt has remained quiet, but his wife, Kelly, took to Instagram on Thursday to share her thoughts on the rumors, and apparently, she wouldn’t mind moving to California to have her husband play for the Chargers.

These next few weeks sure will be interesting.