NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Anthony Davis

By February 13, 2020

Feb 12, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) reacts after a play in overtime against the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Anthony Davis – Lakers (vs Denver)

33 points, 12-23 FG, 6-9 FT, 3 3PTs, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks

Davis just barely edges out teammate LeBron James for this honor – both had it cooking last night.

 

