Steelers GM provides injury update on Ben Roethlisberger

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger missed nearly the entire 2019 season with an elbow injury he suffered in Week 2 last year, but it does appear that the extra time has him on track to start the team’s 2020 campaign.

It really is a testament to the players and coaching staff — especially the defense, which carried the team — that the Steelers were even able to put themselves in a position to make the playoffs, having been one win away from punching their ticket, even without Big Ben. Had a break or two gone their way, they’d have been playing meaningful football in January.

That projects well for the team’s future, given how the young skill position players on offense have developed, and how dominant the team’s defense is. Also good is the news that general manager Kevin Colbert provided regarding Roethlisberger’s recovery.

“All signs are good,” Colbert said, via ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. “We’re hopeful he can make a complete recovery.”

He added this:

“We don’t think he’s at the end of the road.”

The 38-year-old Roethlisberger still appears to have some gas left in the tank, and that’s good news for Steelers fans.