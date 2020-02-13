Tristan Thompson reveals LeBron James has 'worst f---ing diet ever'

It’s possible that Lakers superstar LeBron James may have discovered the fountain of youth, as he’s able to pull off amazing feats on the court with an explosiveness that few others have ever been able to do at age 35, like this ridiculous reverse Kobe Bryant tribute dunk.

But the secret apparently does not lie in his diet, as the trend among NBA players is eating extremely healthy, with a number of guys even switching to vegan diets.

As for LBJ, well, he’s made it clear over the years that he has a sweet tooth, and he apparently still gives in to those urges. Former teammate Tristan Thompson dished on what James eats on a normal day, and yeah, it involves a boatload of sugar (both natural and artificial).

“Ask him what he eats for breakfast,” Thompson told Joe Vardon and Jason Lloyd of The Athletic. “He has like five french toast, drowns it in syrup with strawberries and bananas. Then he has like a four-egg omelette and then he goes and just f—ng dunks on somebody. It doesn’t make sense.”

Thompson continued:

“He eats desserts with every meal. He’ll come with his one-week diet, vegan crap, but he literally eats like it doesn’t make sense. He’s really a specimen,” Thompson added. “He eats like s—. I remember one year I tried to eat like he ate and it just didn’t work out. I started gaining weight and said, ‘F— this.’ I mean it works for him. He loves sweets. He loves sweets. He eats desserts and French toast. It’s crazy how his body just burns it.”

Thompson also added that James has the “worst f—ing diet” ever, although we don’t really see it that way. The french coast and syrup (unless it’s naturally derived from maple trees) isn’t all that great, but he’s still taking in plenty of antioxidants, consuming strawberries and bananas. If his metabolism is strong enough to burn it all off — and it apparently is — then great. We will wish we had the metabolism that LeBron does, that’s for sure.