AD & LeBron Are All-Star MVP Favorites; All-Star Prop Bets & Odds

AD and LeBron are MVP favorites; All-Star prop bets and odds

Anthony Davis was born and raised in Chicago, and the odds suggest he may add another All-Star Game MVP to his collection while visiting his hometown this weekend.

SportsBetting.ag lists Davis as a 4/1 favorite to take home MVP honors Sunday. His teammate, LeBron James, has the second-best odds while Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden and Luka Doncic all have better than 10/1 odds in the 24-man field.

In addition to MVP odds, the online sportsbook has created some unique prop bets surrounding Saturday’s events as well as Sunday’s game. People can bet on the most points scored by any player during the All-Star Game, if someone will sink all five moneyballs during the 3-point Contest, which position will win the Skills Challenge and more.

Finally, Team LeBron opened as a 5-point favorite against Team Giannis for the game. The over/under was initially set at 303 but has been bet down to 300.5.

All-Star Game odds are subject to change and you can find current odds here: https://www.sportsbetting.ag/sportsbook/futures-and-props/nba-all-star

Most points scored by any player in All-Star Game

Over 31.5

Under 31.5

Most assists recorded by any player in All-Star Game

Over 10.5

Under 10.5

Most 3-point shots made by any player in All-Star Game

Over 6.5

Under 6.5

Final Target Score in All-Star Game

Over 140.5

Under 140.5

Will a prop be used during any Slam Dunk Contest dunk?

Yes -200

No +150

Will anyone make 15 straight shots in 3-point Contest?

Yes +300

No -500

Total green balls made in MTN DEW Zone during first round of 3-point Contest

Over 5

Under 5

Player makes all 5 shots from “all moneyball” rack during 3-point Contest

Yes +200

No -300

Which position will win the Skills Challenge?

Forward/Center -140

Guard +100