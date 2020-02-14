AD & LeBron Are All-Star MVP Favorites; All-Star Prop Bets & Odds

This press release popped in my inbox today:
AD and LeBron are MVP favorites; All-Star prop bets and odds
Anthony Davis was born and raised in Chicago, and the odds suggest he may add another All-Star Game MVP to his collection while visiting his hometown this weekend.
SportsBetting.ag lists Davis as a 4/1 favorite to take home MVP honors Sunday. His teammate, LeBron James, has the second-best odds while Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden and Luka Doncic all have better than 10/1 odds in the 24-man field.
In addition to MVP odds, the online sportsbook has created some unique prop bets surrounding Saturday’s events as well as Sunday’s game. People can bet on the most points scored by any player during the All-Star Game, if someone will sink all five moneyballs during the 3-point Contest, which position will win the Skills Challenge and more.
Finally, Team LeBron opened as a 5-point favorite against Team Giannis for the game. The over/under was initially set at 303 but has been bet down to 300.5.
All-Star Game odds are subject to change and you can find current odds here: https://www.sportsbetting.ag/sportsbook/futures-and-props/nba-all-star
All-Star Game MVP Odds Anthony Davis 4/1 LeBron James 9/2 Giannis Antetokounmpo 5/1 James Harden 6/1 Luka Doncic 9/1 Trae Young 10/1 Kawhi Leonard 14/1 Joel Embiid 18/1 Jimmy Butler 20/1 Kemba Walker 20/1 Pascal Siakam 20/1 Russell Westbrook 20/1 Devin Booker 25/1 Jayson Tatum 25/1 Ben Simmons 33/1 Donovan Mitchell 33/1 Nikola Jokic 33/1 Brandon Ingram 40/1 Chris Paul 40/1 Bam Adebayo 50/1 Khris Middleton 50/1 Kyle Lowry 50/1 Domantas Sabonis 66/1 Rudy Gobert 66/1
Most points scored by any player in All-Star Game
Over 31.5
Under 31.5
Most assists recorded by any player in All-Star Game
Over 10.5
Under 10.5
Most 3-point shots made by any player in All-Star Game
Over 6.5
Under 6.5
Final Target Score in All-Star Game
Over 140.5
Under 140.5
Will a prop be used during any Slam Dunk Contest dunk?
Yes -200
No +150
Will anyone make 15 straight shots in 3-point Contest?
Yes +300
No -500
Total green balls made in MTN DEW Zone during first round of 3-point Contest
Over 5
Under 5
Player makes all 5 shots from “all moneyball” rack during 3-point Contest
Yes +200
No -300
Which position will win the Skills Challenge?
Forward/Center -140
Guard +100
Comments