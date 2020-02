Friday's Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Women’s — Round 2

Western Bulldogs vs. Melbourne Demons — FS2, 3:30 a.m.

North Melbourne Kangaroos vs. Greater Western Sydney Giants — FS2, 11 p.m.

Gold Coast Suns vs. Richmond Tigers — FS2, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Bobsleigh

IBSF World Cup, Sigulda Bobsleigh and Luge Track, Sigulda, Latvia

Women’s Bobsleigh — Olympic Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Boxing

Premier Boxing Champions

IBF World Super Middleweight Title: Caleb Plant vs., Vincent Feigenbutz, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Weight-In — FS2, 1:30 p.m.

ShoBox: The New Generation

Lightweights, 2300 Arena, Philadelphia, PA

Thomas Mattice vs. Isaac Cruz Gonzalez — Showtime, 10 p.m.

Max on Boxing — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Countdown: Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury II — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 22

Borussia Dortmund vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

College Baseball

Houston Baptist at Texas Tech — Fox Sports Net, 2 p.m.

MLB4 Tournament, Salt River Fields, Scottsdale, AZ

Michigan vs. Vanderbilt — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Buffalo at Toledo — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Davidson at St, Bonaventure — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Yale at Princeton — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

Akron at Central Michigan — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Marist — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Manhattan at Iona — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Monmouth at Canisius — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Saint Peter’s — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Brown at Penn — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Dartmouth — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Harvard — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

IUPUI at Northern Kentucky — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Purdue-Fort Wayne at North Dakota State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago at Wright State — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Rider at Siena — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Bald Men on Campus — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Women’s

Harvard at Cornell — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Penn at Brown — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Princeton at Yale — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Dartmouth at Columbia — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

St. John’s at Creighton — FS2, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Columbia — SNY, 7 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Loyola (Chicago) at Illinois State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Oakland at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Valparaiso at Bradley — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Wisconsin-Parkside at Ashland — STO, 8 p.m.

Stanford at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 9 p.m.

Washington State at Arizona State — Pac-12 Arizona, 9 p.m.

Cal at Colorado — Pac-12 Mountain, 9 p.m.

Washington at Arizona — Pac-12 Washington, 9 p.m.

Oregon State at USC — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Oregon at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 11 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Arkansas at Alabama — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

West Virginia/TCU at Oklahoma — Fox Sports Net, 8 p.m.

Florida at Auburn — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Michigan at Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Notre Dame — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Boston University at New Hampshire — NESNplus, 7 p.m.

Yale at Harvard — NESN, 7 p.m.

Denver at North Dakota — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

College Softball

St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational Tournament, Eddie C. Moore Complex, Clearwater, FL

South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Alabama vs. South Florida — ESPN3, 10:30 a.m.

Minnesota vs. Oklahoma State — ESPN3, 11:30 a.m.

Georgia vs. Kansas — SEC Network, noon

Washington vs. Florida State — ESPNU, 1 p.m.

Liberty vs. Missouri — ESPN3, 2:30 p.m.

Northwestern vs. Georgia — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Texas Tech vs. James Madison — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

UCLA vs. Alabama — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma State vs. Missouri — ESPN3, 5:30 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Florida State — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

South Carolina vs. Kansas — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Washington vs. Liberty — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

College Wrestling

Virginia at North Carolina — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Michigan at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Cal-Baptist at Oregon State — Pac-12 Oregon, 9 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 26

Wolverhampton Wolves vs. Leicester City — NBCSN/Universo, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

The Men in Blazers Show — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour Chanpions

Chubb Classic, Lely Resort Golf & Country Club, Naples, FL

1st Round — Golf Channel, noon

PGA Tour

Genesis Invitational, Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, CA

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

LPGA Tour

Women’s Australian Open, Royal Adelaide Golf Club, Seaton, Western Australia, Australia

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

La Liga

Matchday 24

Valencia vs. Atlético Madrid — beIN Sports, 2:50 p.m.

La Liga World — beIN Sports, 2 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Live — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

NASCAR

Xfinity Series

NASCAR Racing Experience, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL

Practice — FS1, 2 p.m.

Final Practice — FS1, 4:30 p.m.

Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series

Daytona 250, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL

Qualifying — FS1, 3 p.m.

Race — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Truck Series Setup — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series

Daytona 500, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL

Practice — FS1, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NASCAR Presents: Neil Bonnett — FS1, 10 p.m.

NBA

NBA All-Star Weekend

All-Star Celebrity Game, Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL

Team Wilbon vs. Team Stephen A. — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA Rising Stars Game, United Center, Chicago, IL

USA vs. The World — TNT, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Live at All-Star — NBA TV, 2:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Basketball Stories: ’88 Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

Basketball Stories: 2000 Slam Dunk Contest-20th Anniversary — NBA TV, 4:30 p.m.

2020 Hall of Fame Press Conference — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

2020 Hall of Fame Finalists — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

The Warmup: Live at All-Star 2020 — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 11 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Montreal at Pittsburgh — ESPN+/TSN2/RDS/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina — MSG Plus/Fox Sports Carolinas, 7 p.m.

New York Rangers at Columbus — ESPN+/MSG Network/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Winnipeg — NBC Sports California/TSN3, 7 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet 360/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish SuperLig

Basaksehir vs. Basiktas JK — beIN Sports, 11:55 a.m .

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 6:45 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/B/R Live, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 11:45 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/B/R Live/AT&T SportsNet (Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

High Noon — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 8 p.m.

B1G Game Break — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — The Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, midnight

Tennis

Center Court: ATP Tour (ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament)/WTA Tour (Thailand Open/St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m.

ATP Tour

New York Open, Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale, NY

Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Track & Field

USA Track & Field Indoor Championships, Albuquerque Convention Center, Albuquerque, NM

Day 1 — NBCSN, 9:30 p.m.