How to watch NBA Rising Stars Challenge live stream Reddit, Celebrity Game

NBA fans are super excited for All-Star Weekend, as some of the league’s biggest stars are preparing to square off on the court.

It all begins on Friday night, with the celebrities to take the court at 7 p.m. ET for some lighthearted action at United Center.

And while the Celebrity Game is fun, it’s all about the younger NBA players — aka the “rising stars” — who are set to strut their skills on the court. The NBA’s tradition dictates that the rookies will play against the sophomores, which has us extremely excited, with Ja Morant, Zion Williamson and others to square off against Trae Young, MVP favorite Luka Doncic and their class at 9 p.m. ET on Friday night.

Zion took the court early on Friday, impressing fans with some dunks, one of which you can see below.

*What: 2020 NBA All-Star Rising Stars Challenge

*Where: United Center (Chicago, Illinois)

*When: Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at 9 p.m. ET

*TV: TNT

How to watch the NBA Rising Stars Challenge, Celebrity Game on Reddit

Reddit is great in the way it allows sports fans to connect with one another, and give them the opportunity to watch games online.

It’s not all that difficult, either, as all you have to do is sign in to your Reddit account. From there, all you need to do is search around the subreddits for NBA season topics and live streams, and there’ll be links for how to watch the game online. “NBA live streams,” “watch Rising Stars Challenge online,” “watch Rising Stars Challenge live stream” all are appropriate, and one of them should do the trick.

The good news is that if you’re able to tune in, you’ll be able to watch the league’s next crop of Hall of Famers — like these three legends (Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett), who are HOF finalists for 2020.

🔸 Kobe Bryant

🔸 Tim Duncan

🔸 Kevin Garnett Three NBA legends are finalists for the 2020 @Hoophall. pic.twitter.com/rmEjuB4qXm — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 14, 2020

1. DirecTV Now

We also have DirecTV Now on the list, where you can watch the NBA All-Star festivities, like the Rising Stars Challenge, and the Celebrity Game. The platform comes with plenty of channels we are sure you will love, and is split into seven bundles. Two of these bundles were introduced in Spring 2020, namely “plus” ($50/mo) and “max” ($70/mo), while the other five are “entertainment” ($93/mo), “choice” ($110/mo), “xtra” ($124/mo), “ultimate” ($135/mo), and “Optimo Mas” ($86/mo) have been around for a while, but they have a new name, and a new price tag that’s roughly double than it used to be.

If you want to customize your plan, you can still do that by adding two Spanish channel packs and three international packs, as well as premium networks. You’ll find that NBC and NBCSN are present in all seven bundles, so you can pick the one you like best for the channels it features or the price. On DirecTV Now, the cloud DVR features only 20 hours of video that can be stored, and there is no way to upgrade the feature. Subscribers also get to stream content to two devices at once, although a third can be added for $5 per month. Also, read the DirecTV Now review, it will give you all the details you need.

2. fuboTV

Next up, we have fuboTV, which is one of the best platforms to watch the NBA Rising Stars Challenge, and the Celebrity Game. It is for those who really love sports, given the high number of dedicated channels. The platform only has one bundle nowadays called fubo ($54.99/mo), but you can go for it without worrying too much, since there are dozens of channels you can get in there. There are also plenty of channel packs and premium networks you can add if you really want to have more to watch. That won’t be necessary for the Stanley Cup Finals, however, since the fubo bundle already features both NBC and NBCSN, so you’re covered.

Moreover, fuboTV subscribers are able to record any content they want, because 30 hours of cloud DVR space are included with the plan. If you want to increase the limit up to 500 hours of cloud space, you will have to pay $9.99 per month. Also, users are allowed to watch content on two devices at once, but a third can be added by paying $5.99 per month. Read our fuboTV review for more details on what the platform has to offer.

3. Sling TV

Next up to watch the NBA game between TEAM vs. TEAM is Sling TV. It is a great platform that offers loads of customization options to those who seek this in service. There are three bundles you can choose from – Orange ($15/mo), Blue ($15/mo), and Orange + Blue ($25/mo), while more channel packs grouped by interest are available to purchase. Plus, there are also several premium networks you can enjoy. In the Blue and Orange + Blue bundles, you’ll find both NBCSN and NBC, so you’re good to go no matter whichever one of them you pick.

In case you want to save any of the content to watch later, Sling TV doesn’t offer any “free” cloud DVR space. Instead, you have to pay $5 per month for enough space for 50 hours of recordings. When you want to watch any content with your whole family, Sling TV has some of the best multiscreen streaming capabilities. Blue subscribers, for example, can stream any content up to three devices at the same time. While Orange + Blue subscribers can stream to four devices simultaneously. Read our Sling TV review for more info.

4. Hulu Live Package

Another platform on our list to watch the NBA All-Star action is Hulu. It is best known for the video-on-demand service it offers. For some time now, they are also offering a live TV plan that costs $44.99 per month. You can customize it by adding any of the two-channel packs or the premium channels. The bundle of channels that Hulu offers also includes NBCSN and NBC, so you can also watch all the Stanley Cup games.

Users of Hulu can also record content up to 50 hours of video to the cloud, and up to 200 hours of space can be upgraded at any point in time. The price is roughly $14.99 per month. Live TV subscribers also have the privilege to watch the content on two devices simultaneously. The “Unlimited Screens” feature which costs $14.99 per month gives users unlimited multiscreen streaming when on the home network, and a limit of three devices when out and about. Read our Hulu review for more information on what the platform has to offer.

The Rising Stars Challenge is still a few hours away, and we’ll be covering the event in the time leading up to the game. In the meantime, check out this video of Zion Williamson talking about how Michael Jordan was his favorite player growing up before the game.

We can’t wait for tipoff!