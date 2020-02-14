MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Heavyweights: Feb 14/20

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Heavyweights: Feb 14/20

February 14, 2020

Jan 25, 2020; Raleigh, NC, USA; Curtis Blaydes (red gloves) and Junior Dos Santos (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Heavyweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank
1 1 2 Daniel Cormier 584
2 2 1 Stipe Miocic 521
3 3 3 Francis Ngannou 319
4 5 4 Curtis Blaydes 219.5
5 4 9 Alistair Overeem 184
6 NR Fabricio Werdum 136
7 11 13 Aleksei Oleinik 132.5
8 7 8 Alexander Volkov 130
8 6 5 Junior dos Santos 130
10 8 6 Derrick Lewis 117
11 9 10 Walt Harris 114
12 10 Ben Rothwell 111
13 12 7 Jairzinho Rozenstruick 105.5
14 13 11 Shamil Abdurakhimov 97
15 15 Marcin Tybura 82
16 14 Ilir Latifi 75
17 16 Stefan Struve 67
18 17 Tai Tuivasa 64.5
19 18 15 Sergei Pavlovich 59
20 19 Marcos Rogerio de Lima 55.5
21 20 16 Ciryl Gane 52.5
22 21 12 Blagoy Ivanov 46
23 22 Andrei Arlovski 38
24 23 14 Augusto Sakai 33
25 24 Dmitriy Sosnovskiy 30
25 24 Sergey Spivak 30
27 NR Jake Collier 27
28 NR Gian Villante 26
29 27 Juan Espino 25
29 27 Yorgan De Castro 25
31 26 Maurice Greene 22.5
32 29 Greg Hardy 22
33 35 Justin Tafa 10
34 33 Raphael Pessoa 5
35 34 Tanner Boser 4.5
36 35 Ben Sosoli 0
36 35 Don’Tale Mayes 0
36 35 Jeff Hughes 0
36 35 Justin Frazier 0
36 35 Michel Batista 0
36 35 Todd Duffee 0


Check back Monday for our light heavyweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Light Heavweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 

