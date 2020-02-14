WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (2/14): Hulk Hogan Makes An Appearance, Women's Championship On The Line, More

This edition of Friday Night SmackDown took place in Vancouver, British Columbia at the Rogers Arena. The show continued to build up Super Showdown later this month including a Women’s Championship match between Bayley and Carmella and Otis finally taking Mandy Rose our on a date.

The show opens with Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross hosting A Moment Of Bliss. They reveal their celebrity crushes. Alexa’s was Brad Pitt but Nikki didn’t reveal hers. They bring out Carmella, congratulating her on her becoming #1 contender. Carmella claims that Bayley changed because of Sasha Banks. Bayley interrupts and says she was only friends with Carmella because she felt sorry for her. Carmella wants the match to happen right now. They go to the ring for their match.

Bayley Defeated Carmella To Retain The SmackDown Women’s Championship

Bayley attacks Carmella after the match but Naomi comes out for the save. Both Carmella and Naomi take out Bayley after nailing her with kicks to the face.

Bayley is interviewed backstage by Kayla Braxton. She claims she will defend the title at Super Showdown. She says she doesn’t care who she faces, she’ll be the most dominant champion in SmackDown history.

A clip from behind the scenes of the Royal Rumble shows Lacey Evans revealing that she keeps touching fan letters inside her boot when she wrestles. They advertise that she will be interviewed by Renee Young next week.

Tucker preps Otis up for his date with Mandy after Mandy texts him that he’s running late.

Sheamus Defeated Shorty G and Apollo Crews In A Handicap Match

Carmella is interviewed by Braxton. She promises WWE Management and FOX that she will be SmackDown Women’s Champion the next shot she gets at it.

Hulk Hogan appears via satellite, talking about getting inducted for a 2nd time into the Hall Of Fame alongside with the NWO. Hogan says he knows the power of Goldberg and he tells Bray Wyatt that he has to try to survive. Bray appears, mocking Hogan and the NWO. Hogan says he is a funny guy but it’s no joke when he is with Goldberg. Bray says The Fiend is no joke and threatens Hulk. Hogan leaves via satellite and Bray waves goodbye to Hulk.

Cesaro and Sami Zayn are in the ring. Sami mocks Elias by having a protest concert. He claims that they have been victims of injustice. He blames Elias, Braun Strowman and WWE for them. He is about to sing for the audience on a small guitar until Elias interrupts.

Elias says he staging a counter protest. Sami invites Elias in the ring so Sami could play a song for him. Sami plays along with Cesaro who is using the cow bell. The fans chant “Walk With Elias.” Sami tells them to shut up. Sami says to Cesaro that they don’t need more cow bell. The fans chant “We Want Cow Bell.” Cesaro was about to play with it until he throws them away. Sami continues to play until the fans chant for Elias some more. Sami tells the fans if they don’t shut up the concert is over. The fans chant “Yes.” Sami berates the fans even more. Elias attacks Cesaro but gets attacked after Sami distracts him. Braun comes out and knocks down Sami’s security guards. Cesaro and Sami escape. Braun and Elias throw a security guard flying out of the ring and onto the other guards.

Naomi is interviewed saying that she is sick of Bayley. She says she has never lost to Bayley and wants a shot at her title.

Otis walks into the restaurant for his date. Mandy is waiting at the table until a hand touches her shoulder. She thinks it’s Otis until she looks up and sees Dolph Ziggler. Otis walks in to see that Mandy and Dolph are sitting at the table together. Otis is disappointed as he drops the flowers and leaves.

The Miz and John Morrison come out for their match. They say The Uso’s aren’t able to be there. They say they have always been there and they will find out that they are the greatest tag team of the 21st century.

Roman Reigns reveals his partner to be none other than Daniel Bryan.

Corbin who was barred from the show after his attack on the previous episode, appears in the crowd and shows that he has a ticket.

Roman Reigns And Daniel Bryan Defeated Miz And Morrison

Corbin attacks Roman from behind after the match. The show ends as Corbin stands tall on the stage, laughing at Roman who is pulling himself back up.