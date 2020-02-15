Aaron Gordon dunks over seven-foot-five Tacko Fall in Slam Dunk Contest (Video)

Magic star Aaron Gordon was robbed of a title the last time he competed in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest, so he brought out all the stops on Saturday night, in hopes of winning.

Gordon brought his “A” game, with the perfect blend of creativity and skill to entertain the crowd — with nearly every dunk.

The best one on the night somehow got him his lowest score — a 47 — yet it was unbelievably sick. Gordon brought out seven-foot-five Tacko Fall, and dunked *over* him for a ridiculously difficult slam.

A 47 for that dunk was highway robbery. Nevermind a 50 — which is a perfect score — AG deserved a 60!