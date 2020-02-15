Drunk DJ Khaled hilariously screws up saying 'slam dunk' at NBA All Star Saturday (Video)

Rap mogul DJ Khaled was chosen to announce the NBA Slam Dunk Contest contests to cap off All-Star Saturday, and, well, he probably shouldn’t have been.

Khaled followed up Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard’s great rap performance on stage, as he was even joined by Lil Wayne at one point.

That led into Khaled, who was tasked with calling out all the Slam Dunk Contest performers by name. The problem was that he couldn’t even pronounce “slam dunk” correctly, and it was pretty damn funny, especially because he looked pretty intoxicated.

LOL DJ Khaled can't even say "slam dunk"…man is fried pic.twitter.com/PHPaoJVujT — gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 16, 2020

You had ONE job, DJ Khaled! Just one. And you messed it up.