Dwight Howard does Kobe Bryant tribute with 'Superman' dunk (Video)

Lakers big man Dwight Howard participated in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest for the second time on Saturday night, and he paid tribute to one of his former teammates in doing so.

Howard came out and put on his “Superman” cape for one particular dunk, except this time with a twist. He had “24” written across the chest, as a tribute to Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who he played with a number of years ago.

Not. only that, Howard delivered on the dunk as well, taking flight and getting well above the rim in slamming the ball home.

Great to see.